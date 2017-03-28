AJ Styles Getting a WWE Title Shot?, Mojo Rawley on Winning the Andre Battle Royal, Slow Motion Footage of Naomi’s WWE Return (Videos)

AJ Styles Getting a WWE Title Shot?

During WWE Talking Smack tonight, AJ Styles reminded Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan that he is still owed a one-on-one WWE Title shot. While Bryan did not announce when that will happen, it appears as if Styles will face either Bray Wyatt or Randy Orton at some point after WrestleMania.

Mojo Rawley on Winning the Andre Battle Royal

WWE has released the following video featuring Mojo Rawley discussing his plans to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal:

Slow Motion Footage of Naomi’s Return

Below is slow motion video footage of Naomi’s return on Smackdown Live tonight: