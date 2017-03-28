Dean Ambrose Crosses the Line During Talking Smack (Video), Daniel Bryan Offers Condolences to JR, New Snickers Ad with Enzo & Cass

Daniel Bryan Offers Condolences to JR

Daniel Bryan opened tonight’s edition of WWE Talking Smack by sending his condolences to Jim Ross following the passing of Ross’ wife Jan last week. This is the first time Jan’s passing has been mentioned on WWE TV.

New Snickers Ad with Enzo & Cass

Below is a new Snickers ad featuring Becky Lynch, Enzo Amore and Big Cass:

Dean Ambrose Crosses the Line During Talking Smack

WWE has released the following video of Dean Ambrose and Baron Corbin appearing on WWE Talking Smack tonight. While the two did not appear on Smackdown Live, they did get into a heated exchange on Talking Smack to hype their bout at WrestleMania 33: