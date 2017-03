WWE has released the following video on-line looking at the hard hitting history between WWE Universal Champion Goldberg and Brock Lesnar:



WWE released the following earlier today:

WWE SHOP TO LAUNCH IN INDIA

MUMBAI, India and STAMFORD, Conn., March 29th, 2017 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that WWE Shop, the official online source of WWE merchandise, will launch a local, e-commerce experience in India for the first time ever, beginning this Monday, April 3, the same day WWE’s biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, is broadcast in India.

Just in time for WrestleMania, WWE fans in India will be able to order their favorite WWE merchandise online at WWEShop.in, including authentic WWE Superstar apparel and accessories, WWE replica championship titles, toys, console games, collectibles, trading cards, stationery, and more.

“We are excited to give our fans in India the chance to express their passion for WWE through a new e-commerce experience at WWEShop.in,” said Casey Collins, WWE Executive Vice President, Consumer Products. “We have a massive WWE fan base in India that deserves a personalized WWE Shop, and we are thrilled to be able to provide one to them in advance of WrestleMania.”

The launch of WWEShop.in is the result of a license agreement between WWE and e-commerce partner, The Souled Store. This agreement marks the first time authentic WWE Superstar apparel, their signature accessories and WWE replica championship titles will be available in India. All major credit and debit cards will be accepted, and fans can even select a cash on delivery option.

WWEShop.in launches the same day as WrestleMania is broadcast live in India, on Monday, April 3, beginning at 4:30 AM IST on WWE Network and on Ten Sports 2. Highlights will be broadcast for the first time in India with Hindi commentary on Sony Max at 6:00 PM IST.

WrestleMania will be held at the Orlando Citrus Bowl and will feature WWE Universal Champion Goldberg™ vs. Brock Lesnar™; WWE Champion Bray Wyatt™ vs. Randy Orton™; Raw® Women’s Champion Bayley™ vs. Charlotte Flair™ vs. Sasha Banks™ vs. Nia Jax™; Roman Reigns™ vs. The Undertaker™; and John Cena® and Nikki Bella™ vs. The Miz™ and Maryse™, among others.