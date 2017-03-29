John Cena In-Action After WWE Smackdown Last Night, Jack Swagger’s First Post-WWE Appearance, Kane Heading to Dubai

John Cena In-Action After Smackdown Last Night

After WWE 205 Live went off the air last night in Richmond, VA, John Cena and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose defeated AJ Styles and Baron Corbin in the event’s dark match main event.

Jack Swagger’s First Post-WWE Appearance Set

Jack Swagger will be making his first post-WWE appearance at WrestleCon this weekend as seen below:

Kane Heading to Middle East Comic Con

As seen in the announcement below, WWE star Kane will be appearing at this year’s Middle East Film & Comic Con in Dubai:

