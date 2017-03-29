Kurt Angle Blogs on Being Inducted by Cena, Update on Sheamus Following Raw Injury, Chaotic Classics and Rocky Mountain Pro Airing Tonight

Kurt Angle Blogs on Being Inducted by Cena 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Angle posted the following blog on his website regarding being inducted this weekend in Orlando by John Cena: As you all know, I’m going to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame on Friday. I’m very honored that my career has taken me to incredible heights and that the WWE Universe will be celebrating it with me. It was never my goal to be inducted into the HOF but I’m very proud that I will be included among the greatest names in history.To be honest, my induction isn’t about me. It’s about the millions of fans I have entertained over the years. It’s about YOU. If it weren’t for all of you, I wouldn’t be celebrating this huge honor on Friday. I want to thank you for supporting me through the years. And when I give my speech on Friday, I want every WWE/Kurt Angle fan to know how grateful I am for this incredible night. YOU are the reason my name will be in the history books for eternity. I’m glad that I was able to entertain you. And whether you loved me or hated me (whether I was a good guy or bad guy) I’m very thankful that I had that connection with you. So thank you!!!!! It’s damn true. Update on Sheamus Following Raw Injury After needing 15 stitches to close up the gash he received on WWE Raw this week, Sheamus Tweeted the following on his current condition: Shiner coming along nicely… natural warpaint. Don’t dare call me Harry Potter or there will be Brogues. pic.twitter.com/2UkXZNqMX0 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 29, 2017 Chaotic Classics and Rocky Mountain Pro Airing Tonight Tonight at 7pm EST, the FITE App will be airing another episode of Chaotic Classics. Then, at 9pm EST, episode three of Rocky Mountain Pro will air on the app, and below are previews for each show. You can download The FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link. EP 3: Bar Brawls & Best Friends Divided

This week on Rocky Mountain Pro Charged, Curtis Cole makes his first defense of the Charged Championship against Cody Devine. The Lockettes let their aggressions boil over in a bar. And in the Main Event, The Balance take on The Left Coast Guerrillas for a shot at The Rocky Mountain Pro Tag Team Championships while Hoodlum makes a huge challenge! Rocky Mountain Pro: Ep.3 Live StreamChaotic Classics: Episode #10 Live Stream