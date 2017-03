Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes This week’s episode of WZ Weekly is hosted by Nick Hausman and features RAW Rebellion’s Ross Berman as WrestleZone’s Mike Killam as his co-hosts. The three discuss many of the top stories from pro wrestling this past week including: The rumors that WWE is in secret talks to buy out Ring of Honor

Anthem and Impact Wrestling partnering with ITV to resurrect World of Sport

Undertaker’s health and WrestleMania future

The full WrestleMania 33 card

More… You can listen to more pro wrestling audio from WrestleZone Radio in the embedded audio player below: