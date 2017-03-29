Bruce Prichard on Pete Rose Being the Ultimate Heel, WWE Releases More WrestleMania Tickets, Cena & Nikki’s Road to WrestleMania (Video)

WWE Releases More WrestleMania Tickets

WWE announced today that new seats for WrestleMania 33 at Camping World Stadium have just been released via Ticketmaster.com.

Cena & Nikki’s Road to WrestleMania

The following new video has been posted to The Bella Twins’ YouTube page, chronicling John Cena and Nikki Bella’s road to WrestleMania 33, and a look at their first ever match together on Smackdown Live:

Bruce Prichard on Pete Rose Being the Ultimate Heel

Is Pete Rose the ultimate heel?

If you ask longtime WWF/WWE personality (and host of the mega-popular “Something to Wrestle With” Podcast) Bruce Prichard…you better believe it.

And while Major League Baseball’s hit king might not be in Cooperstown, he did parlay his three WrestleMania appearances into enshrinement into the WWE Hall of Fame. Current Impact Wrestling official Bruce Prichard recently appeared on the Hall of Very Good Podcast, and you can check it out in the player below: