Jerry Lawler Hints at WWE Trimming the Amount of Hall of Fame Inductees in the Future

On the fourth episode of Dinner With The King, hosted by Jerry “The King” Lawler and Glenn Moore, The King hints that WWE might limit the amount of Hall of Fame inductees per year in the future because the speeches have gotten longer and longer.

He also gives insight on being backstage with Vince McMahon during the Hall of Fame ceremony and his willingness to let presenters/inductees speak longer than expected. He also tells a story about Mr. T going long and Kane having to come out as “the hook”.

Finally, The King tells some stories about the Rock ’n’ Roll Express and Rick Rude from their days in Memphis, including creating the Rock ’n’ Roll Express gimmick.

You can listen to the entire episode in the player below: