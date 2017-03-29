New Day Talks Hosting WrestleMania 33, Seeing Each Other Created in WWE 2K17, Xavier Woods on How Hosting SXSW Has Prepared Him for ‘Mania

WrestleMania 33 hosts Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, The New Day, recently appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter and you can check out their full appearance in the videos below.

In the first video, the New Day discuss how they feel about hosting WrestleMania 33:

In the next video, the New Day discuss their time with Woods’ video gaming YouTube channel UpUpDownDown and seeing one another created in the WWE 2K game series:

In the final video, Xavier Woods, joined by Kingston and Big E, talks about his involvement with SXSW Gaming as a host and how it prepared him for their upcoming hosting gig at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida on Sunday: