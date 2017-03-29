Daniel Bryan Name Drops ROH on Talking Smack, More Details on Tyler Bate Defending His Title at PROGRESS, Conor McGregor Special Airing

Conor McGregor Special Airing
Tonight’s episode of “UFC Soundwaves,” which airs on FOX Sports 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET, will feature the rematch between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. The program features never-before-seen footage of McGregor prior to his rematch win.
Daniel Bryan Name Drops ROH on Talking Smack
Last night on WWE Talking Smack, Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan name dropped Ring of Honor when he was talking to special guest AJ Styles. As seen on Smackdown last night, Styles would not shake Shane McMahon’s hand during their contract signing, and Daniel Bryan had the following to say on Styles refusing the shake:
“What’s the deal, why didn’t you shake his hand like in the good ol’ Ring Of Honor days?”
The above was in reference to Ring of Honor’s custom of talents shaking hands before every match.
More Details on Tyler Bate Defending His Title at PROGRESS
WWN Live has issued the following:
