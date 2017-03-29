Daniel Bryan Name Drops ROH on Talking Smack, More Details on Tyler Bate Defending His Title at PROGRESS, Conor McGregor Special Airing

Conor McGregor Special Airing Tonight’s episode of “UFC Soundwaves,” which airs on FOX Sports 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET, will feature the rematch between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. The program features never-before-seen footage of McGregor prior to his rematch win. Daniel Bryan Name Drops ROH on Talking Smack Last night on WWE Talking Smack, Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan name dropped Ring of Honor when he was talking to special guest AJ Styles. As seen on Smackdown last night, Styles would not shake Shane McMahon’s hand during their contract signing, and Daniel Bryan had the following to say on Styles refusing the shake: “What’s the deal, why didn’t you shake his hand like in the good ol’ Ring Of Honor days?” The above was in reference to Ring of Honor’s custom of talents shaking hands before every match. Take a look at this quickie preview: WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising 2017 Saturday, April 1st, 2017 8pm EDT Belltime Orlando Live Events 6405 S US Hwy 17-92 Fern Park, FL 32730 Tickets Available Here Watch On FloSlam.tv Battle Of Champions Elimination Match – Winner Will Be The 1st WWN Champion Drew Galloway vs. Fred Yehi vs. Jon Davis vs. Matt Riddle vs. Parrow vs. Tracy Williams This is the big one and will main event. It’s elimination rules and the last man standing will be the first WWN Champion. In this match you have the current EVOLVE Tag Team Champions, A former EVOLVE Champion, the current FIP World Heavyweight Champion, the current ACW champion, a former FIP Tag Team Champion plus other former EVOLVE Tag Team and Style Battle Champions. The winner will truly stand on top of The WWN Family. Who is your pick? Tweet using hashtag #WWNLive and let us know. EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Match #1 EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mark Haskins Note: Sabre Jr. will defend the EVOLVE Title vs. ACH this Thursday at EVOLVE 80 and Pete Dunne will defend the PROGRESS World Title vs. Haskins at PROGRESS this Friday If ZSJ is still EVOLVE Champion, he will defend the title. If Haskins is PROGRESS World Champion, he will defend the title. If both are champions, it will be title vs. title. Either way, this match could main event any show from the United States to the United Kingdom. PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE Match #2 PROGRESS World Champion Pete Dunne vs. ACH This match has the same stipulations as ZSJ vs. Haskins. Whoever is champion will defend their title. If both Dunne and ACH are champions, it will be title vs. title! This is the kind of unique match that you can only see at the WWNLive Experience. EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Match #3 Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Jimmy Havoc This one puts the two most cunning, violent and unpredictable men from EVOLVE and PROGRESS against each other. PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE Match #4 Travis Banks & TK Cooper with Dahlia Black vs. Chris Dickinson & Jaka Tag team wrestling rounds out the red hot PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE series. The South Pacific Power Trip are the fasting rising act in the UK. Dickinson & Jaka are undefeated in EVOLVE. This could be the show stealer! SHINE Championship Match LuFisto defends vs. Su Yung The shocking end of the last SHINE event led to this huge championship match. Be there for the Red Wedding when the SHINE Title is on the line. This will be a war! Special Attraction Match Keith Lee vs. Jason Kincaid This one will open the card. Lee and Kincaid are still relatively new to WWN. Who will climb the ladder with a victory? Stokely Hathaway Presents A Night Of Appreciation For Timothy Thatcher We have no idea what Hathaway has planned for this, but it’s obvious he’s not happy. Plus more to be announced with Austin Theory and others!