According to The Hollywood Reporter, the beef between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his “Fate of the Furious” co-star Vin Diesel, has lingered on from the last movie installment, as the two stars are reportedly being kept apart during the new “Furious'” press tour. Sources say the two actors are being kept apart from each other during the media tour, which lasts until the movie opens on April 14th. “They’re keeping them separated as much as possible,” says an insider. Read Also: The Rock and Vin Diesel Reportedly Fail to Resolve Issues on the Set of “Fast 8” The separation of Johnson and Diesel will likely be most noticeable today, as Universal Studios is bringing footage of the latest “Furious” film to CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where Diesel, Charlize Theron and the rest of the cast will be on hand to promote the eighth installment in the $4 billion movie franchise. The Rock will not be present at the event, however, as he has returned to the set of HBO’s “Ballers”, which is currently filming its third season. The Rock was, however, in Las Vegas just yesterday, promoting his new movie “Baywatch” at the CinemaCon.