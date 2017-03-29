First Look at Curt Hawkins in New Movie (Photo), Sheamus in “Celebs React” Trailer (Video), Cameras Following 4 Stars During ‘Mania Week

Cameras Following 4 Stars During WrestleMania Week WWE cameras will be following Nikki Bella, Seth Rollins, Bayley and 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Angle all week in Orlando for WrestleMania 33 Diaries. WZ will be posting footage from the diaries as they become available. Sheamus in “Celebs React” Trailer Fine Brothers Entertainment has released the following trailer for season two of “Celebs React” on Fullscreen.com. In the trailer, WWE star Sheamus appears, and as we previously noted, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, Enzo Amore and more will appear in an episode of the show: First Look at Curt Hawkins in New Movie Below is the first look at WWE star Curt Hawkins in the upcoming movie “(Romance) In The Digital Age.” In the photo he is featured alongside Chris Viemeister (Bridge and Tunnel), Lauren Adams (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and recording artist LOLO. In the film Hawkins plays the role of Pythagoras, a pro wrestler who ends up as a bridesmaid’s tinder date at a wedding. The film also co-stars Virgil, features cameos from Hornswoggle and Bull Dempsey, and was directed by Jason Michael Brescia. The film is set to be released during the 2017 holiday season. For more information, visit the movie’s IMDB page at this link. First look at #wwe star Curt Hawkins in the movie “(Romance) In The Digital Age.” Photo courtesy of Glacier Road Productions. A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on Mar 29, 2017 at 9:40am PDT