WWE Smackdown Live Viewership Rises for Final Show Before WrestleMania, Which Show Won This Week’s WWE Brand Split War?

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of WWE Smackdown Live averaged 2.698 million viewers. This week’s number is up from last week’s 2.647 million viewership average.

WWE Smackdown Live this week ranked #5 in viewership on cable for the night, behind Fixer Upper, Rachel Maddow, Tucker Carlson and The O’Reilly Factor.

WWE Raw once again won this week’s WWE brand split ratings war, as the show averaged 3.292 million viewers.