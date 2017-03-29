WOS Wrestling Announces UK TV Tapings for ITV Return; Photos and Video of Jeff Jarrett, Magnus, Grado and More at Official Press Conference

As noted, ITV Studios Entertainment Manchester has teamed up with IMPACT Wrestling to bring WOS Wrestling back to ITV, with an initial commission for a 10-part series.

The commission from ITV’s Helen Warner follows a successful one-off- special, which aired on New Year’s Eve 2016. The Executive Producers for ITV Studios are Tom McLennan and Simon Marsh. Jeff Jarrett, the Chief Creative Officer for IMPACT Wrestling, will be the Executive Producer for IMPACT Wrestling.

In an interview conducted for The Mirror, Jeff Jarrett noted WOS Wrestling will be a “full-on wrestling promotion”, and not just a television show.

WOS Wrestling held a press conference to announce the show will be taped live at Preston Guildhall on 25th and 26th May. Tickets go on sale on Friday 7th April at 9am from http://gigst.rs/WOS.

You can check out footage of the WOS press conference below, along with exclusive photos from the event: