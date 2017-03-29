Goldberg Works at ESPN (Video), Vince McMahon Comments on WWE Women’s Revolution, Paul Heyman Praises UK Indy Promoter (Video)

Nick Paglino
vince mcmahon

(Photo by Bob Levey/WireImage)

Vince McMahon Comments on WWE Women’s Revolution

Vince McMahon posted the following on Twitter, acknowledging a recent USA Today piece on the WWE Women’s Revolution:

Goldberg Works at ESPN

ESPN has posted the following photo featuring WWE Universal Champion working the canteen at the ESPN Headquarters:

Paul Heyman Praises UK Indy Promoter

Paul Heyman’s “Heyman Hustle” YouTube channel has released the following clip of Heyman praising Insane Championship Wrestling promoter Mark Dallas during Heyman’s “Inside The Ropes” show in Glasgow last year:

