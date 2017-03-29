WWE NXT Results (3/29): Did Kassius Ohno Survive the Loser Leaves NXT Match? Contract Signing for the NXT Women’s title and the Final Hype for Takeover Orlando!

WWE NXT Results March 29th, 2017

Triple Threat Match: Johnny Gargano w/Tommaso Ciampa vs Dash Wilder w/Scott Dawson vs Akam w/Rezar and Paul Ellering Akam grabs Wilder by the throat and forces him into the corner. Gargano jumps on Akam's back. Akam tosses Gargano. Wilder and Gargano gang up on Akam.Wilder lands a stiff European uppercut. Gargano adds a leaping enziguri. Akam tumbles through the ropes to the outside. Wilder holds the ropes open and instructs Gargano to dive to the outside. Gargano hits the ropes for the dive, but Wilder tries to cut him off. Wilder drops Gargano and hits the roll through head kick. Wilder crawls to the corner. Akam charges in for a splash, but Dawson pulls Wilder out of the way. After a short break, Akam is pounding on Gargano in the middle of the ring. During the break Wilder and Dawson decided to bail on the match, leaving Gargano in the ring with Akam. Gargano mounts the top rope and attempts a splash. Akam catches Gargano in mid-air. Gargano manages to avoid Akam's body slam attempt. Gargano ends up on the apron. Akam hits the ropes, but Gargano catches him with his patented spear through the ropes. Akam kicks out at two. Gargano wails on Akam in the corner. Gargano plays to the crowd, turns around and eat a massive big boot by Akam. Akam picks up Gargano for a powerbomb but Gargano reverses it. Gargano lands two superkicks. Akam drops to a knee. Gargano lands another superkick. Gargano goes for the pin, but Rezar pulls Gargano out of the ring. Ciampa attacks Rezar, but Akam tosses Ciampa off the apron. Gargano sets up his leaping DDT, but Akam reverses it and hits a Powerbomb. As Akam is about to pin Gargano, Dawson appears out of nowhere and grabs Akam's leg. As Akam is distracted, Wilder hits the ring and pins Gargano. As usual, the Revival has outsmarted everyone. Winner- Dash Wilder