WWE star John Cena recently spoke with WZ live Tweeter Joshua Caudill of CraveOnline.com, and below are some interview highlights: On overcoming bullying and finding his calling in physical fitness: “I just didn’t act or look like anyone else socially. I was picked on to try and conform and act like everybody else and it would have been easy to do that but I don’t know why I became stubborn to it but I did,” Cena said. “It was almost like ‘I’m going to be even wilder and crazier.’ I found physical fitness as an outlet. It became a gift of mine. I ended up being strong and fast and that led me into football, which I played for eight years and then stayed physically fit through the whole thing and that led me to the WWE in a round about way so through it all, I really never changed but it’s because of those bullies as a teenager that drew me to physical fitness in the first place.” On dealing with negative fan reactions from WWE fans: “I’ve kind of been like the guy who initially dealt with it. I use Roman Reigns as a great example, he’s going to have to deal with this sort of environment but I love it because I’ve used it as a way to send a great message,” Cena said. “I don’t go out with a big base drum and beat on it and say, ‘Never Give Up’ over and over again. It’s just how I am as a human being and you try to lead by example. Don’t be afraid to be who you are. “How I dress, how I look, how I act in the ring, the fact that not everyone likes me, I still deal with cheers, with the boos and I don’t change my backbone. The colors of the uniform may change but the ethos never changes. That’s the major pillar in the ‘Come As You Are’ campaign.” On how he views his legacy in wrestling: “That’s going to be up to those who write that stuff. It’s going to be up to folks like you, man. Every day I just try to do the best I can,” Cena said. “I try to have the best understanding of how lucky I am and try to use all of my platforms to try and do the best I can and try to help as many people as I can.”