The following press release has been issued:

HOOKED ON EVENTS TO HOST WRESTLEMANIA VIEWING PARTIES IN VENUES ACROSS THE UK

(March 29th 2017, Leeds, England)

On Sunday April 2nd 2017, Hooked On Events will be hosting WWE WrestleMania Viewing Parties across the UK

The parties will take place in eight venues across the UK to allow wrestling fans to enjoy the biggest event of the year amongst fellow enthusiasts

Parties will be hosted by top UK wrestlers and personalities

Each event will see WrestleMania broadcast live on multiple jumbo screens from midnight. Prior to the show, wrestling fans can get themselves in the zone for the action by taking part in the famous Hooked On Wrestling Pub Quiz, listening to wrestling themes played all night and take part in wrestling costume contest to win big prizes including WWE Live Event tickets. Fans will be encouraged to not only dress as their favourite past and present superstars but get on the stage and strut your stuff.

Hosts for these events include a number of stand out wrestlers from the British scene in including Dave Mastiff (ITV World Of Sport, Progress Wrestling) in Birmingham, Doug Williams (Former Ring of Honor and TNA Wrestling title holder) in Cardiff and Danny Hope (ITV World Of Sport, PCW) in Manchester.

Six of the venues will also see the biggest high street video game retailer in the UK, Game, will bring official WWE 2K17 tournaments to our events. These tournaments will pit gamers head to head to find out the best virtual WWE competitor in each city in an effort to win prizes and the cheers of the crowd. These tournaments will not be available in Brighton or Nottingham.

Paul Benson, Managing Director, Hooked On Events Ltd: “Having run these events for over four years, it’s so encouraging to see our crowds continue to grow year on year. For all the fun we try to provide, what makes these events is our noisy, animated, exciting crowds. They create the best atmosphere I have ever seen in a bar time and time. We are delighted to once again be working with Walkabout and Shooters and now we are partnering with DK Books and Game we have the opportunity to offer even more to those purchasing a ticket and needless to say, as huge wrestling fans ourselves, we are as excited for WrestleMania as they are”

Andy Sparrow, LCG Operations Manager, North for GAME said, “We are delighted to be engaging with WWE fans around these key nights in their calendar and bringing gaming out of our stores to give gamers the games they want to play when and where they want to play them. Working with key partners with a common goal and shared ideals around customer experience and to continue our strategy of building the UKs biggest community of gamers”

Parties will be sponsored by DK Books, the official publishers of WWE books in the UK and will take place in London, Brighton (Both Walkabout bars), Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Cardiff, Birmingham & Nottingham (All Shooters Sports Bar and Grill)

Tickets are available now from www.ringsideworld.co.uk or can be purchased on the night of the event, subject to availability. Prices vary depending on the venue.