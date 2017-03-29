Mauro Ranallo Provides an Update on His Health, Comments on WrestleMania 33

WWE Smackdown Live announcer Mauro Ranallo, who has been off WWE TV for the past three weeks, posted the following update on Twitter, seeming to indicate that he will not be at WrestleMania this Sunday: Feeling love from everyone. I am stronger. I want to wish my @WWE family another AMAZING #WrestleMania#KeepUpTheGoodFight#MentalHealth — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) March 29, 2017 As noted, Ranallo’s absence from WWE TV is related to his battle with depression, as Ranallo was first diagnosed with bipolar disorder, or manic-depressive illness, in 1989 at the age of 19. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Bas Rutten was a guest on The Luke Thomas Show on SiriusXM Rush last week, and gave a brief update on the status of Ranallo. Rutten noted that Mauro is doing “okay” and is expected to be back to work soon. “He’s doing okay. As everybody knows – he’s very vocal about it – Mauro is bipolar. Sometimes, a couple of times a year, things are going too fast and he simply just needs to slow down…I think he will be back very soon,” said Rutten.