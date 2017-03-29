Adam Cole joined Busted Open with Dave LaGreca and Doug Mortman today and commented on his current contract situation with Ring of Honor and what the future might hold for him once his deal is up. “I’ve discussed this before and I totally don’t mind talking about because it’s a very talked about thing. I have about a month left on my Ring of Honor contract where at that point, I kind of have to make a decision. And the truth of the matter is, I haven’t made my decision of what I would like to do yet. Because, obviously, there are a lot of options I have to consider. There are a lot of situations I have to consider. So for me to make my best possible decision, I need to know all the avenues that I can take. So as of right now, again this kind of sounds like a cliché answer, I have big match after big match every single weekend. So I have to focus on this next month that I have: challenging for the Ring of Honor Television Championship this weekend, I’d like to get back over to New Japan. Right now, all of my focus is on making as much of an impact in Ring of Honor as I can. When it comes to May, that’s something that’s kind of up in the air at this point.” Busted Open can be heard weekdays from 2p-4p ET only on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93 and any time on the SiriusXM app. Busted Open will be broadcasting live in downtown Orlando this weekend at Harry Buffalo at 129 W. Church St. Below is their schedule: SATURDAY APRIL 1ST – WRESTLEMANIA 33 KICKOFF PARTY – 3P-5P ET

