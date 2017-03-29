Adam Cole joined Busted Open with Dave LaGreca and Doug Mortman today and commented on his current contract situation with Ring of Honor and what the future might hold for him once his deal is up.
Busted Open can be heard weekdays from 2p-4p ET only on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93 and any time on the SiriusXM app.
Busted Open will be broadcasting live in downtown Orlando this weekend at Harry Buffalo at 129 W. Church St. Below is their schedule:
SATURDAY APRIL 1ST – WRESTLEMANIA 33 KICKOFF PARTY – 3P-5P ET
SUNDAY APRIL 2ND – WRESTLEMANIA 33 PRE-SHOW – 1P-3P ET
SUNDAY APRIL 2ND – WRESTLEMANIA 33 POST-SHOW – 11P-2A ET
MONDAY APRIL 3RD – BUSTED OPEN LIVE – 2P-4P ET
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?