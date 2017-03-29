Bayley Returns to the WWE Performance Center (Video), Justin Roberts Signing His New Book, Triple H Continues to Train (Video)

Justin Roberts Signing His New Book

Former WWE announcer Justin Roberts has released his new book, titled “Best Seat in the House: Your Backstage Pass through My WWE Journey”, and the book is now available via Amazon.com.

Roberts will be signing copies of the book this weekend in Orlando, and below is the signing schedule:

March 31 & April 1 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Wrestlecon

Hyatt Regency Orlando

9801 International Drive

April 1, 2017 from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Barnes & Noble

7900 W Sand Lake Rd

April 2, 2017 at 12:00 PM

Ringside with Jim Ross

The Plaza Live, 425 N Bumby Ave

Triple H Continues to Train

As seen in the video below, Triple H continues to train for his match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33:

Bayley Returns to the WWE Performance Center

WWE has released the following video, featuring Raw Women’s Champion Bayley returning to the place where she learned the ropes, the WWE Performance Center, and greets some old friends: