Details on How to Watch the Ring of Honor SuperCard of Honor PPV on WrestleZone; Hardys vs Young Bucks, Daniels Defends Against Castle, More

Bill Pritchard

ring-of-honor-logo-roh-social.jpg

This Friday night at 9pm EST, Ring of Honor will be presenting the SuperCard of Honor PPV event from Lakeland, Florida, and you can watch it live, right here on WrestleZone!

You can order the show now via FITE TV at this link, or through the player below, and then watch it right here on WZ through our video player on Saturday night.

The following is the updated PPV card:

Ring of Honor World Championship
Christopher Daniels (c) vs Dalton Castle

Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship (Ladder Match)
The Hardys (c) vs The Young Bucks

Texas Bullrope Match
Cody vs Jay Lethal

The Briscoes & Bully Ray vs Bullet Club (Hangman Page, Tama Tonga and Tanga Roa)

Dragon Lee & Jay White vs Volador Jr. & Will Ospreay

Ring of Honor Television Championship
Marty Scurll (c) vs Adam Cole

Frankie Kazarian vs Punishment Martinez

The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia) vs. Beer City Bruiser and Silas Young

For ticket information visit www.ROHWrestling.com. Wrestlezone’s Bill Pritchard will also be on hand live at the event in Lakeland providing on site updates and other exclusive content.

ROH Supercard of Honor XI Live Stream

