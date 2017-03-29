What To Know Before You Go To WrestleMania Axxess, Updated List Of WWE Superstar Sessions At Axxess

Bill Pritchard

wwe rumor roundup

Wrestlemania Axxess

WWE posted a new article detailing the do’s and dont’s ahead of Wrestlemania Axxess in Orlando, which kicks off tomorrow night at the Orange County Convention Center. Click here to read how to best prepare yourself for this week’s Axxess festivities.

More Axxess

WWE sent out an update detailing the list of WWE Superstar appearances at this weekend’s Axxess sessions. The list of non-VIP / non-premium VIP appearances is as follows:

Thursday, March 30th: 6-10 pm

  • Cesaro
  • The Miz & Maryse
  • Sheamus
  • Kalisto
  • Bobby Roode
  • Mick Foley
  • Austin Aries
  • Luke Gallows
  • Karl Anderson
  • Stars from NXT, 205 Live, WWE UK Tournament

Friday, March 31st 5-9 pm

  • Braun Strowman
  • The Usos
  • Bray Wyatt
  • Naomi
  • R-Truth
  • Goldust
  • Heath Slater
  • Rhyno
  • Asuka
  • Stars from NXT, 205 Live, WWE UK Tournament

Saturday, April 1st (Session 1) 8 am – 12 pm

  • Mark Henry
  • American Alpha
  • Lana
  • Neville
  • Jinder Mahal
  • Mojo Rawley
  • Bo Dallas
  • Stars from NXT, 205 Live, WWE UK Tournament

Saturday, April 1st (Session 2) 1-5 pm (SOLD OUT)

  • Nia Jax
  • Daniel Bryan
  • Charlotte Flair
  • Kevin Owens
  • Alexa Bliss
  • R-Truth
  • Dolph Ziggler
  • Carmella
  • Kane
  • Stars from NXT, 205 Live, WWE UK Tournament

Saturday, April 1st (Session 3) 6-10 pm

  • Apollo Crews
  • Sting
  • Mickie James
  • Sami Zayn
  • The Rock N Roll Express
  • Titus O’Neil
  • Zack Ryder
  • Rich Swann
  • Stars from NXT, 205 Live, WWE UK Tournament

Sunday, April 2nd 8 am – 12 pm

  • The Brian Kendrick
  • Beth Phoenix
  • Finn Balor
  • Alicia Fox
  • Tyler Breeze
  • Fandango
  • Kelly Kelly
  • Stars from NXT, 205 Live, WWE UK Tournament

WrestleMania AXXESSWWE
