What To Know Before You Go To WrestleMania Axxess, Updated List Of WWE Superstar Sessions At Axxess

WWE posted a new article detailing the do’s and dont’s ahead of Wrestlemania Axxess in Orlando, which kicks off tomorrow night at the Orange County Convention Center. Click here to read how to best prepare yourself for this week’s Axxess festivities.
WWE sent out an update detailing the list of WWE Superstar appearances at this weekend’s Axxess sessions. The list of non-VIP / non-premium VIP appearances is as follows:
Thursday, March 30th: 6-10 pm
Friday, March 31st 5-9 pm
Saturday, April 1st (Session 1) 8 am – 12 pm
Saturday, April 1st (Session 2) 1-5 pm (SOLD OUT)
Saturday, April 1st (Session 3) 6-10 pm
Sunday, April 2nd 8 am – 12 pm
