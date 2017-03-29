What To Know Before You Go To WrestleMania Axxess, Updated List Of WWE Superstar Sessions At Axxess

Wrestlemania Axxess WWE posted a new article detailing the do’s and dont’s ahead of Wrestlemania Axxess in Orlando, which kicks off tomorrow night at the Orange County Convention Center. Click here to read how to best prepare yourself for this week’s Axxess festivities. Related: WWE Releases Complete Wrestlemania Axxess Match Schedule; Matches To Feature Stars From PROGRESS, ICW, 205 Live & More More Axxess WWE sent out an update detailing the list of WWE Superstar appearances at this weekend’s Axxess sessions. The list of non-VIP / non-premium VIP appearances is as follows: Thursday, March 30th: 6-10 pm Cesaro

The Miz & Maryse

Sheamus

Kalisto

Bobby Roode

Mick Foley

Austin Aries

Luke Gallows

Karl Anderson

Stars from NXT, 205 Live, WWE UK Tournament Friday, March 31st 5-9 pm Braun Strowman

The Usos

Bray Wyatt

Naomi

R-Truth

Goldust

Heath Slater

Rhyno

Asuka

Stars from NXT, 205 Live, WWE UK Tournament Saturday, April 1st (Session 1) 8 am – 12 pm Mark Henry

American Alpha

Lana

Neville

Jinder Mahal

Mojo Rawley

Bo Dallas

Stars from NXT, 205 Live, WWE UK Tournament Saturday, April 1st (Session 2) 1-5 pm (SOLD OUT) Nia Jax

Daniel Bryan

Charlotte Flair

Kevin Owens

Alexa Bliss

R-Truth

Dolph Ziggler

Carmella

Kane

Stars from NXT, 205 Live, WWE UK Tournament Saturday, April 1st (Session 3) 6-10 pm Apollo Crews

Sting

Mickie James

Sami Zayn

The Rock N Roll Express

Titus O’Neil

Zack Ryder

Rich Swann

Stars from NXT, 205 Live, WWE UK Tournament Sunday, April 2nd 8 am – 12 pm The Brian Kendrick

Beth Phoenix

Finn Balor

Alicia Fox

Tyler Breeze

Fandango

Kelly Kelly

Stars from NXT, 205 Live, WWE UK Tournament