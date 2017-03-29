Colby Corino Arrested Today For Shoplifting

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Colby Corino was arrested earlier today for shoplifting in Florida.

According to Alachua County Jail officials, Corino was brought in this afternoon for petty theft and shoplifting, which means the stolen items were valued at under $300.

This is the second time Corino has been arrested in the past four months, as he was also arrested in December after being found unconscious in his home with multiple drugs and paraphernalia. Corino was originally scheduled to wrestle on Punk Pro Wrestling’s live event tonight at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando.