John Cena Comments On Embracing Mixed Reception From WWE Fans, Working w/ Crocs, Staying Passionate For WWE

John Cena recently spoke with Crave Online writer and Wrestlezone live tweeter Joshua Caudill; you can read a few highlights below. Cena spoke about his work as global ambassador with Crocs on the new ‘Come As You Are’ campaign, which launches next Monday: John Cena comments on embracing the reception he gets by WWE fans: “I’ve kind of been like the guy who initially dealt with it. I use Roman Reigns as a great example, he’s going to have to deal with this sort of environment but I love it because I’ve used it as a way to send a great message. I don’t go out with a big base drum and beat on it and say, ‘Never Give Up’ over and over again. It’s just how I am as a human being and you try to lead by example. Don’t be afraid to be who you are. “How I dress, how I look, how I act in the ring, the fact that not everyone likes me, I still deal with cheers, with the boos and I don’t change my backbone. The colors of the uniform may change but the ethos never changes. That’s the major pillar in the ‘Come As You Are’ campaign.” Cena comments on his ‘Hustle Loyalty Respect’ and ‘Never Give Up’ mottos: “They became the three words that defined me because of the way I carry myself. A lot of the critics kind of knock me for not having evolved but I just think they don’t look at it through a long enough lens. The evolution of what’s gone on has been truly an inch-by-inch thing. Where I am now is not because of marketing or oversaturation of messaging, it’s because of performance. The ‘Never Give Up’ thing impacts people’s lives. I’m heavily leaning on that messaging but it’s only because that’s how I perform. Now I got to walk the walk if I want to talk the talk.” Cena comments on how he continues to stay passionate about WWE after achieving so many accolades: “I feel the WWE is truly the best brand in entertainment and not only that; I have a close love for the relationship. I truly enjoy how it’s run. I love the work ethic that drives everyone from the people in corporate to the people who set up the lights. It’s a hard working environment. I thrive in that and I enjoy it. There will never be an end. We can always go bigger and always go better as a brand. The sky is the limit. I’ve been in it a long time but I’m not done yet, man.”