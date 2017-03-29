New Match Added To NXT Takeover: Orlando; Updated Match Card, NXT Hypes Aleister Black’s Debut (Video)

NXT Takeover
NXT added an eight person mixed tag match to the NXT Takeover: Orlando match card on tonight’s show. The team of Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Ruby Riot will face off with SAnitY at NXT Takeover on Saturday night. The following is the updated, and likely final match card for Saturday night’s event:
NXT Championship
NXT Women’s Championship
NXT Tag Team Championship
Aleister Black vs Andrade “Cien” Almas
Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Ruby Riot vs SAnitY
Fade To Black
The following promo aired tonight, hyping Aleister Black’s NXT debut this Saturday against Andrade “Cien” Almas:
