New Match Added To NXT Takeover: Orlando; Updated Match Card, NXT Hypes Aleister Black's Debut (Video)

NXT added an eight person mixed tag match to the NXT Takeover: Orlando match card on tonight’s show. The team of Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Ruby Riot will face off with SAnitY at NXT Takeover on Saturday night. The following is the updated, and likely final match card for Saturday night’s event:

NXT Championship
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode (c)

NXT Women’s Championship 
Ember Moon vs. Asuka (c)

NXT Tag Team Championship
The Revival vs #DIY vs The Authors of Pain (c)

Aleister Black vs Andrade “Cien” Almas

Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Ruby Riot vs SAnitY

Fade To Black

The following promo aired tonight, hyping Aleister Black’s NXT debut this Saturday against Andrade “Cien” Almas:

