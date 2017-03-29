Update On The Hardys Possibly Returning To WWE, The Drifter Forced To Leave NXT (Videos)

WWE The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting The Hardys’ WWE return is imminent, and more of a question of “what day / brand” not “if”. According to the Observer, the Hardys could contractually debut whenever WWE wants them to debut, and it was speculated that they could head to Smackdown to help the tag team division there. The main issue that has been a constant in regards to how they return is the ownership status of Matt’s “Broken” gimmick being challenged by Impact Wrestling / Anthem. The Hardys have reportedly already been formally offered WWE contracts, but some issued that would need to be worked out are scheduled dates, and the gimmick ownership issue. The Hardys are advertised for Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor this Saturday night, defending the ROH Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks in a ladder match. Related: The Hardys Reincarnate The OBSOLETE TNA Tag Titles (Video), New Names Added To Andre Battle Royal Including Current Champions NXT The following videos feature highlights from Kassius Ohno versus “The Drifter” Elias Samson on tonight’s NXT, and Samson being forcefully removed from NXT after he lost the match on tonight’s show. Related: NXT Results (3/29): Loser Leaves NXT Match, Contract Signing for the NXT Women’s title and the Final Hype for Takeover Orlando!