Kevin Nash Appearing On Comedy Central Next Week, Update on Seth Rollins’ Knee As He Trains Days Before WrestleMania 33 (Video)

Detroiters
Thanks to Brad Hendrix for the following:
Kevin Nash will be guest starring on the Comedy Central show “Detroiters” next week on Tuesday, April 4 at 10:30 p.m. EST. Nash plays the father of one of the main characters, who has been in a mental institute and breaks out in this episode. Below is the official summary from Comedy Central:
This is the penultimate episode of its first season run; Detroiters was recently renewed for season two.
Seth Rollins
The following video features Seth Rollins giving an update on his knee while he continues to train to get ready for Wrestlemania 33:
