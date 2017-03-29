Updated Sneak Peek At The Wrestlemania 33 Set (Photo / Video), Match Highlights From Tonight’s NXT

Wrestlemania 33

The following video features an updated look at the entrance and ring set up for Wrestlemania 33 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando:

NXT

The following videos feature highlights from tonight’s NXT, including Heavy Machinery vs. vs. Jonathan Ortagun & Mike Marshall, and a preview of the NXT Tag Team Championship match at NXT Takeover: Orlando, as Johnny Gargano faces Akam and Dash Wilder:

