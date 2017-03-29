Updated Sneak Peek At The Wrestlemania 33 Set (Photo / Video), Match Highlights From Tonight’s NXT

Wrestlemania 33

The following video features an updated look at the entrance and ring set up for Wrestlemania 33 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando:

I’m speechless, this looks insane so far!!!#WWE #WrestleMania #WWENXT #NXT #WWEUniverse #WWENetwork #WrestleMania33 #SDLive #RAW #TheUltimateThrillRide A post shared by Your Digital Wrestling Source (@wrestlenewsdaily) on Mar 29, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT





NXT

The following videos feature highlights from tonight’s NXT, including Heavy Machinery vs. vs. Jonathan Ortagun & Mike Marshall, and a preview of the NXT Tag Team Championship match at NXT Takeover: Orlando, as Johnny Gargano faces Akam and Dash Wilder:

