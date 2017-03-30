Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Take Fans Inside WrestleMania AXXESS, Ric Flair Statue to Be Unveiled, Sting & More On Hand for the Ceremony

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon visited the Orange County Convention Center today to oversee the kickoff of the WrestleMania 33 Axxess festivities.

It was also revealed that a special statue dedicated to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be unveiled later tonight at 7pm EST. WWE Hall of Famers Sting, Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair will be joining Triple H for the ceremony.

