Big Update on Shelton Benjamin’s Injury Status, Actor Trains with WWE Stars for Adam Sandler Movie (Video), Triple H on Photoshopped Picture

Big Update on Shelton Benjamin’s Injury Status While it has yet to be confirmed whether or not WWE is still interested in bringing Shelton Benjamin back to the company, Benjamin noted on Twitter that he is medically cleared to return to the ring: After 9 of the hardest months of my life, I’m happy to announce I have been OFFICIALLY CLEARED to return to action. Effective Immediately! — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) March 30, 2017 Triple H on Photoshopped Picture As noted, Cathy Kelley has a photo of Triple H posted above her desk, and photoshopped in the photo is another picture of The Game. Triple H referenced the photoshopped photo in the following Tweet from WrestleMania AXXESS: Oh yall just gonna act like that’s not there? @WWE @catherinekelley @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/TctR7JamD9 — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) February 10, 2017 Don’t need to photoshop this one… see it @WrestleMania #Axxess pic.twitter.com/pKRaOKuJ4x — Triple H (@TripleH) March 30, 2017 Actor Trains with WWE Stars for Adam Sandler Movie Actor Terry Crews recently appeared on “Conan”, and during the interview Crews says he got his start on the athletic competition show “Battle Dome,” which could have easily led to a career in wrestling. Crews also discusses training with WWE stars for the new Adam Sandler movie “Sandy Wexler”, and you can check out more in the video below: