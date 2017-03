As noted, WWE Universal Champion Goldberg was the guest on the debut edition of Edge and Christian’s “E&C Pod of Awesomeness” podcast, and during the interview Goldberg discussed the rigors of his current WWE run. He noted how hard he had been training for return to the company, and had the following to say: “I’ll be honest, I’m miserable. I’m absolutely miserable. But my family’s having fun, man. And so, every single thing, every training session, every ART massage that makes me cry, every Muay Thai session, it’s all worth it man. It’s just worth it. And, hey, at the end of the day, if I want to smile, I’ll buy a car. That’s how I’m happy. I did, I bought one on the way back from [WWE Survivor Series] Toronto because I worked my ass off.” Goldberg has since Tweeted the following, clarifying the above comments: *NEWS FLASH* Since this is chapping my ass let’s get the record straight…..this @wwe run, experience is … https://t.co/81v6r7HjF8 — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) March 30, 2017