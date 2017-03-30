WATCH: Seth Rollins Reveals Illness Heading into WrestleMania 33

Although his knee is healing well, WWE star Seth Rollins revealed that something else is keeping him from feeling 100-percent.

WWE has released the following video, during which Rollins reveals he has been battling a cold and a fever. Rollins added he had to cancel his training sessions which were planned today with Cesaro and other friends, as he said he had trouble sleeping last night.

Rollins admitted the next few days will be tough, as all of the WrestleMania 33 week festivities are kicking off today, and he has friends and family in town, but he’s looking forward to Sunday so he can get “the show on the road.”