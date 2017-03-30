John Cena and Nikki Bella on Working Together at WrestleMania
As noted, WWE stars John Cena and Nikki Bella were the guests on this week’s edition of ESPN’s “Off the Top Rope” segment, and below are videos of their appearance.
In the following clip, John Cena and Nikki Bella relate their personal favorite WrestleMania moments and why this year’s event is particularly special for them:
In the next clip, John Cena and Nikki Bella explain what it has been like having a relationship outside of the ring and now working an angle together in WWE:
Paige Supporting Alberto El Patron Tonight
Paige posted the following on social media, noting she will be supporting Alberto El Patron and Combate Americas tonight:
