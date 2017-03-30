John Cena and Nikki Bella on Working Together at WrestleMania As noted, WWE stars John Cena and Nikki Bella were the guests on this week’s edition of ESPN’s “Off the Top Rope” segment, and below are videos of their appearance. In the following clip, John Cena and Nikki Bella relate their personal favorite WrestleMania moments and why this year’s event is particularly special for them: In the next clip, John Cena and Nikki Bella explain what it has been like having a relationship outside of the ring and now working an angle together in WWE: Paige Supporting Alberto El Patron Tonight Paige posted the following on social media, noting she will be supporting Alberto El Patron and Combate Americas tonight: Gonna be going to watch @combateamericas tonight here in Tijuana! @el_patron_alberto showed me unforgettable support now I can continue showing him the same and you can too!!! Come watch and hang out it’s gonna be an amazing event! #sisisi #combateamericas A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:46am PDT