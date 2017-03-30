Backstage News on Samoa Joe’s Possible WrestleMania 33 Role

A main TV player absent from the WrestleMania 33 card is WWE Raw star Samoa Joe, who has been Triple H’s right hand man since his main roster debut.

According to The Wrestling Observer, Joe might get involved in the Seth Rollins vs. Triple H match at WrestleMania, as WWE is currently advertising Joe vs Rollins for post-Mania live events. The two are currently booked in singles and tag team matches following Sunday night, so it’s very likely Joe will be involved in the Rollins vs HHH match, which is a “Hold Harmless”, unsanctioned bout, to setup the post-Mania feud between Rollins and The Destroyer.