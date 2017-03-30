WWE NXT Star Added to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33

WWE has announced NXT star Tian Bing will compete in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the WrestleMania 33 kickoff show.

As noted, the battle royal will air in the second hour of the Kickoff show airing on the USA Network, and the match will feature the following names:

Tian Bing, Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Big Show, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Mark Henry, Titus O’Neil, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Mojo Rawley, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Simon Gotch, Aiden English, Kalisto, Viktor, Konnor and Sin Cara.