Paul Heyman’s latest WrestleMania 33 blog for Yahoo Sports has been published, and below is what Heyman had to say on the post-WrestleMania edition of Raw this year:

How much time should be allocated to follow up on Goldberg, who is going to be on the downside of losing the Universal Championship, right in front of his wife, son and adoring public?

Oh, by the way, that’s not a prediction, that’s a spoiler, too.

How much time should be set aside to feature highlights of Brock Lesnar taking Goldberg to Suplex City, asserting his dominance in the ring the same way he manhandled his opponents in the Brocktagon? How much time will WWE need to accurately reflect the dawning of a new era, in which the most accomplished athlete in the history of this industry has ascended to the very top, capturing the Universal Championship from a seemingly unstoppable superhero? Is the emphasis on Monday’s program the Goldberg-eating carnivore eating the titleholder alive, putting an end to the most extraordinary championship comeback in modern day history? Or should we focus on Brock’s next move, next challenger, next sacrifice at the alter of the Freight Train of Pain?

Sigh.

There’s so much to think about, but WWE has a huge advantage this year. We can plan Monday’s show in advance. No need to wait until we see what happens when Brock Lesnar steps into the ring against Goldberg this Sunday in order to write the show, and allocate the proper time needed to tell whatever story transpires at WrestleMania. Brock Lesnar is going to win. Brock Lesnar is going to win the Universal Championship. Brock Lesnar is going to win the Universal Championship from Goldberg this Sunday, April 2, 2017 at WrestleMania.