Alexa Bliss on Being a Sports Role Model, NXT Takeover Orlando Video Preview, WWE Hosts Special Olympics Basketball Game (Photos)

Alexa Bliss on Being a Sports Role Model

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke to The Columbus Dispatch and below is what Bliss had to say on being a sports role model:

“It’s such an important time to be a woman role model in sports. I feel a responsibility to step it up time and time again.”

WWE Hosts Special Olympics Basketball Game

As seen below, WWE Community hosted a Special Olympics unified event today at Poinciana High School in Kissimmee, FL, featuring Special Olympics Florida athletes and WWE stars:

What a game!! Thank you to Poinciana High School and @soflinfo for a great basketball game! #PlayUnified pic.twitter.com/tjcsjjGWkD — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 30, 2017

NXT Takeover Orlando Video Preview

Below is a final video preview for this Saturday night’s WWE NXT Takeover Orlando special airing on WWE Network. Be sure to join us on Saturday night for complete NXT Takeover Orlando coverage beginning with the pre-show at 7:30pm EST: