Alexa Bliss on Being a Sports Role Model, NXT Takeover Orlando Video Preview, WWE Hosts Special Olympics Basketball Game (Photos)

Alexa Bliss on Being a Sports Role Model
WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke to The Columbus Dispatch and below is what Bliss had to say on being a sports role model:
WWE Hosts Special Olympics Basketball Game
As seen below, WWE Community hosted a Special Olympics unified event today at Poinciana High School in Kissimmee, FL, featuring Special Olympics Florida athletes and WWE stars:
NXT Takeover Orlando Video Preview
Below is a final video preview for this Saturday night’s WWE NXT Takeover Orlando special airing on WWE Network. Be sure to join us on Saturday night for complete NXT Takeover Orlando coverage beginning with the pre-show at 7:30pm EST:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?