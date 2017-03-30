Top WWE Stars Advertised for Money in the Bank PPV, Triple H’s WrestleMania Entrance, Lana & The New Day at Universal Studios (Video)

Top WWE Stars Advertised for Money in the Bank PPV

According to the arena website, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella, Baron Corbin, American Alpha and The Usos are all being advertised for this year’s Money in the Bank PPV, taking place at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis on June 18th. The event will be a Smackdown brand PPV.

Triple H’s WrestleMania Entrance

Stephanie McMahon Tweeted the following on Triple H’s WrestleMania 33 entrance:

Walking into #WrestleMania last year as the #SkullQueen was a moment I’ll never forget. Can’t wait 2 show U what’s in store THIS Sunday #tbt pic.twitter.com/YTUFJf1j9L — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 30, 2017

Lana & The New Day at Universal Studios

WWE has released the following video featuring Lana and The New Day visiting Universal Studios in Orlando: