Updated WrestleMania 33 Betting Odds; Title Changes Predicted, Andre the Giant Battle Royal, Reigns vs Undertaker and More

Nick Paglino

wrestlemania 33

Below are the updated WrestleMania 33 betting odds, courtesy of www.Bovada.lv. As a reminder, the match favorite is the person listed with a minus sign, indicating that betting the listed number would win you $100. The underdog is listed with a plus sign, as a bet of $100 would win you the listed amount.

WWE Championship

Randy Orton                 -260     (5/13)

Bray Wyatt                    +175     (7/4) 

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar                 -3000   (1/30)

Goldberg                      +900     (9/1)

Raw Women’s Title Elimination Match

Bayley                          4/15

Sasha Banks                 9/2

Charlotte Flair                11/2

Nia Jax                         14/1

SmackDown Women’s Title (Kickoff Show)

Carmella                       11/10

Naomi                           11/10

Alexa Bliss                    9/1

Becky Lynch                 19/2

Mickie James                10/1

Natalya                         15/1

WWE United States Championship

Kevin Owens                 -800     (1/8)

Chris Jericho                 +425     (17/4)

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Baron Corbin                 -1400   (1/14)

Dean Ambrose              +700     (7/1)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Austin Aries                  +250     (5/2)

Neville                          -400     (1/4)

RAW Tag Team Titles

Enzo Amore & Big Cass            -250     (2/5)

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson   +200     (2/1)

Sheamus & Cesaro                    +900     (9/1)

Seth Rollins vs Triple H

Seth Rollins      -600     (1/6)

Triple H             +350     (7/2)

Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles

Shane McMahon           +550     (11/2)

AJ Styles                      -1000   (1/10)

The Undertaker vs Roman Reigns

The Undertaker              +325     (13/4)

Roman Reigns              -550     (2/11)

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs The Miz & Maryse

John Cena & Nikki Bella            -1200    (1/12)

The Miz & Maryse                      +600     (6/1)

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Kickoff Show)

Braun Strowman            -450     (2/9)

Field                             +275     (11/4)

