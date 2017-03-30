Updated WrestleMania 33 Betting Odds; Title Changes Predicted, Andre the Giant Battle Royal, Reigns vs Undertaker and More

Below are the updated WrestleMania 33 betting odds, courtesy of www.Bovada.lv. As a reminder, the match favorite is the person listed with a minus sign, indicating that betting the listed number would win you $100. The underdog is listed with a plus sign, as a bet of $100 would win you the listed amount. WWE Championship Randy Orton -260 (5/13) Bray Wyatt +175 (7/4) WWE Universal Championship Brock Lesnar -3000 (1/30) Goldberg +900 (9/1) Raw Women’s Title Elimination Match Bayley 4/15 Sasha Banks 9/2 Charlotte Flair 11/2 Nia Jax 14/1 SmackDown Women’s Title (Kickoff Show) Carmella 11/10 Naomi 11/10 Alexa Bliss 9/1 Becky Lynch 19/2 Mickie James 10/1 Natalya 15/1 WWE United States Championship Kevin Owens -800 (1/8) Chris Jericho +425 (17/4) WWE Intercontinental Championship Baron Corbin -1400 (1/14) Dean Ambrose +700 (7/1) WWE Cruiserweight Championship Austin Aries +250 (5/2) Neville -400 (1/4) RAW Tag Team Titles Enzo Amore & Big Cass -250 (2/5) Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson +200 (2/1) Sheamus & Cesaro +900 (9/1) Seth Rollins vs Triple H Seth Rollins -600 (1/6) Triple H +350 (7/2) Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles Shane McMahon +550 (11/2) AJ Styles -1000 (1/10) The Undertaker vs Roman Reigns The Undertaker +325 (13/4) Roman Reigns -550 (2/11) John Cena & Nikki Bella vs The Miz & Maryse John Cena & Nikki Bella -1200 (1/12) The Miz & Maryse +600 (6/1) Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Kickoff Show) Braun Strowman -450 (2/9) Field +275 (11/4)