WrestleZone Radio presents another brand new episode of NXT Rebellion! Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes Host Jamie Campbell is joined by comedian Katie Rose Leon to talk about their predictions for NXT Takeover, after the events of this week’s NXT episode. They also discuss other pro wrestling news & events, including: Why Kassius Ohno and Kevin Owens should band together to form Team K.O!

Why Goldberg should NOT be main eventing WrestleMania

Whose streak will end in the Asuka Ember Moon match

Which wrestlers would make great in-laws

Wrestlemania predictions

