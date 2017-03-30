Impact Wrestling Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

Impact Wrestling Results March 30th, 2017

Report By Lovell Porter for Wrestlezone.com Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #wrestlezone hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking the social media buttons at the bottom of the article! Earlier today a backstage meeting is being held amongst The TNA Booking committee. Josh Matthews and Bruce Pritchard argue about Matthews relationship with EC3. Karen Jarrett walks in and asks the group, which also consists of Dutch Mantell, Jeremey Borash, to have Sienna meet her in the ring later tonight. Pritchard agrees to get it done. Matthews and JB argue. Pritchard tells them to get it together or they will need to make some changes at the commentary booth. JB puts forth a motion to replace Matthews with Matthews’ wife because Matthews isn’t even the best announcer in his family. In Ring Segment: Karen Jarrett Karens says firing Josh Matthews was on her list of things to do today but more pressing matters have arisen. The fans all know that Maria Kanellis has left Impact. Since no one has been appointed to Maria’s position the Knockouts locker room has been a mess. Sienna has been guilty of bullying backstage and Karen will no stand for it. Karn calls Sienna to the ring. Sienna joins Karen in the ring. Sienna asks Karen if they have a problem. Karen says Sienna needs to tell her. Karen says she has only been here for a short period of time and she hasn’t heard a positive word about Sienna. Sienna’s behavior, actions, or words. Karen adds she doesn’t tolerate bullying in her house. Sienna asks who told Karen that. Karen responds that as Sienna’s boss she doesn’t owe her and explanation. (cont.)