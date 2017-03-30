Hall of Famers Return for Axxess Ceremony Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were on hand at WrestleMania Axxess Thursday night in Orlando to unveil a bronze statue of “Nature Boy” Ric Flair. Before introducing Flair to see his statue for the first time, Triple H introduced some huge names who made surprise appearances before the packed Axxess crowd, including Shawn Michaels, Sting, Arn Anderson, Ricky Steamboat, and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. WWE Raw Superstar Charlotte Flair and the rest of the Flair family came out, before the “Nature Boy” himself finally made his way down for the ceremony. Mark Henry Confirmed for WrestleMania Although it’s already been reported, and we’ve included him in our line-up for the match previously, WWE has now officially announced the “World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 this Sunday. Cathy Kelley made the announcement this afternoon live from Universal Studios in Orlando. Check out the video below.