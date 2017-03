As we reported earlier, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were on hand at today’s WrestleMania Axxess events in Orlando to unveil a bronze statue of the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

Wrestlezone’s Nick Hausman was on hand to capture footage from the event, including the surprise returns of Sting, Shawn Michaels, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and more! Check it out above!