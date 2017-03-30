JBL Gets Hot About “Cry Baby” Internet Fans’ Opinions of Roman Reigns, Eric Bischoff on if He Will Be the Next WWE Raw GM (Videos)

JBL Gets Hot About “Cry Baby” Internet Fans’ Opinions of Roman Reigns
WWE has released the following video, onsite from the Orlando Citrus Bowl, home of WrestleMania 33, featuring Corey Graves, JBL and Peter Rosenberg debate, discuss and dissect all things WWE on Bring it to the Table. During the clip, JBL gets hot about what he calls “cry baby” internet fans’ opinions of Roman Reigns. He had the following to say:
Eric Bischoff on if He Will Be the Next WWE Raw GM
WWE has also released the following video featuring Eric Bischoff appearing at WrestleMania AXXESS, and addressing rumors of him possibly becoming the next Raw General Manager:
