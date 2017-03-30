JBL Gets Hot About “Cry Baby” Internet Fans’ Opinions of Roman Reigns, Eric Bischoff on if He Will Be the Next WWE Raw GM (Videos)

JBL Gets Hot About “Cry Baby” Internet Fans’ Opinions of Roman Reigns WWE has released the following video, onsite from the Orlando Citrus Bowl, home of WrestleMania 33, featuring Corey Graves, JBL and Peter Rosenberg debate, discuss and dissect all things WWE on Bring it to the Table. During the clip, JBL gets hot about what he calls “cry baby” internet fans’ opinions of Roman Reigns. He had the following to say: “For all these internet fans out there that want to hate Roman Reigns and say, ‘No, we’re standing up because we don’t like him…’ Few people in the history of this business walk into an arena and everybody stands on their feet – everybody. I’ve seen it night after night after night. That to me is an absolute Superstar. Whether you love him or whether you hate him, Roman Reigns has earned his spot and I’m hot at all these little crybabies out there going, ‘We just stand up and boo him because we really don’t like him.’ Oh, really?” Eric Bischoff on if He Will Be the Next WWE Raw GM WWE has also released the following video featuring Eric Bischoff appearing at WrestleMania AXXESS, and addressing rumors of him possibly becoming the next Raw General Manager: