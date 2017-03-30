Jim Ross, Sting and Ric Flair Kickoff WrestleCon

WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross, Sting and Ric Flair kicked off the WrestleCon events today, and below is a photo:

Footage from Tonight’s Walemania III Event

WZ’s Nick Hausman is currently live at Walemania III taking place in Orlando, and has posted the following live stream video from the event:

Blue Meanie Attempts High Risk Maneuver

WZ’s Bill Prichard is live at tonight’s WrestlePro event in Orlando, and below is footage of Blue Meanie attempting a high risk maneuver: