Jim Ross, Sting and Ric Flair Kickoff WrestleCon
WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross, Sting and Ric Flair kicked off the WrestleCon events today, and below is a photo:
Footage from Tonight’s Walemania III Event
WZ’s Nick Hausman is currently live at Walemania III taking place in Orlando, and has posted the following live stream video from the event:
Blue Meanie Attempts High Risk Maneuver
WZ’s Bill Prichard is live at tonight’s WrestlePro event in Orlando, and below is footage of Blue Meanie attempting a high risk maneuver:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?