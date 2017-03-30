Nikki Bella Injured Last Week, Reveals Her Status for WrestleMania 33 (Videos)

In the latest videos released on The Bella Twins’ YouTube page, chronicling Nikki Bell and John Cena’s road to WrestleMania 33, Nikki revealed that she went in for x-rays at Tampa General Hospital on Wednesday because she suffered a severe sprain in her neck last week. She learned just this morning that there is a slight herniation above where she had surgery and that is why she was kept off weekend WWE live events. Nikki later revealed she has been cleared to compete at WrestleMania 33.

The videos also feature Nikki talking her Florida road trip with her brother JJ, packing for WrestleMania week and more: