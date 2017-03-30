Live Report From Hulk Hogan’s Beach Shop Opening (Video), Goldberg Posts Aerial Shot of WrestleMania 33 Set, More Photos of Ric Flair Statue

Nick Paglino

Live Report From Hulk Hogan’s Beach Shop Opening

Former WCW & TNA ring announcer David Penzer is covering Wrestlemania 33 weekend in Orlando for Hannibal TV. His first report from Hogan’s Beach Shop’s new location in Orlando can be seen in the following clip:

More Photos of Ric Flair Statue

Below are more photos of the Ric Flair statue unveiled today at WrestleMania AXXESS. Above you can check out WZ’s exclusive footage of the reveal:

Tonight @ricflairnatureboy was immortalized with this beautiful statue. Come see it in person at #Axxess this weekend!! #Wrestlemania

Goldberg Posts Aerial Shot of WrestleMania Set

Goldberg has posted the following aerial shot of the WrestleMania 33 venue on Instagram:

Flying over @Wwe #WrestleMania33 site as we speak! Here we go! #whosnext #brocksnext

