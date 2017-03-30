Live Report From Hulk Hogan’s Beach Shop Opening (Video), Goldberg Posts Aerial Shot of WrestleMania 33 Set, More Photos of Ric Flair Statue

Live Report From Hulk Hogan’s Beach Shop Opening

Former WCW & TNA ring announcer David Penzer is covering Wrestlemania 33 weekend in Orlando for Hannibal TV. His first report from Hogan’s Beach Shop’s new location in Orlando can be seen in the following clip:

More Photos of Ric Flair Statue

Below are more photos of the Ric Flair statue unveiled today at WrestleMania AXXESS. Above you can check out WZ’s exclusive footage of the reveal:

Tonight @ricflairnatureboy was immortalized with this beautiful statue. Come see it in person at #Axxess this weekend!! #Wrestlemania A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

The man who inspired my husband to become @TripleH, the one and only, a true legend & Hall of Famer, the incomparable @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/CzYEtaz0X6 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 31, 2017

Goldberg Posts Aerial Shot of WrestleMania Set

Goldberg has posted the following aerial shot of the WrestleMania 33 venue on Instagram: