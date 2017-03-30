New Tag Team Champions Crowned on Impact Wrestling Tonight (Photos and Videos)

As seen on tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling, LAX’s Ortiz and Santana defeated Reno Scum, The Decay and Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. to become the new Impact Tag Team Champions.
While LAX has held the TNA Tag Team Titles in the past, this is their first run with the titles as the newly formed group which also includes Homicide, Diamanté and manager Konnan. The Impact Tag Team Titles had previously been vacated when The Hardys decided to leave the company.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?