Brandi Rhodes Defeats Joey Ryan to Win Title at WrestleCon, Hornswoggle Hits Suplex onto Cheetos (Photos), Alexa Bliss Talks Title Defense

Nick Paglino
Alexa Bliss Talks Title Defense

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with The Miami Herald and below is what she had to say on her title defense at WrestleMania 33:

“Winning the title the first time, it didn’t sink in til about a week after, but going into WrestleMania, feeling the vibe of WrestleMania, what it is, the spectacle of it, how big it is, it will set in as soon as I walk out on that stage, for sure. It’s the biggest moment of my career, and it’s the one moment that everybody who comes to WWE, who’s in NXT, who’s on Raw, SmackDown, this is the moment that we all train for. This is what we prepare for, and this is a moment that everybody wants to reach in their career. The fact that it’s in Orlando, and I’m going in as SmackDown women’s champion, I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”

Brandi Rhodes Defeats Joey Ryan to Win Title at WrestleCon

During tonight’s WrestlePro event taking place at WrestleCon, Brandi Rhodes defeated Joey Ryan to become the new DDT Pro Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion. You can check out a photo of Rhode’s title win below:

Hornswoggle Hits Suplex onto Cheetos

Also at tonight’s event, former WWE star Hornswoggle faced Grado, and below is a photo just after Hornswoggle suplexed Grado onto a pile of Cheetos. Yes, you read that right, Cheetos.

